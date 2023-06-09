UrduPoint.com

Sahibzada Shabir Pays Tribute To Ishaq Dar For Presenting Poor Friendly Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Central Executive Council member and former MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has paid tribute to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Central Executive Council member and former MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has paid tribute to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget.

Commenting on the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, Sahibzada Shabir said Pakistan was facing the worst economic crisis created by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but the present coalition government overcame it by taking drastic measures.

Former MNA said this was the last budget of the PDM government as the nation will go to the polls during the current year.

The PDM government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken tough measures to stabilize the sinking economy and this budget will provide relief to almost all sectors of the economy, Sahibzada said.

He said despite the deficit in the proposed budget, poor people, the agriculture sector, energy, infrastructure and business community were provided sufficient relief by allocating funds in the budget.

He said due to the growing trend of inflation, the government has announced an increase in salaries of government employees and the pension which will provide relief to them.

He praised the policies of the coalition government to overcome the financial problems of the country by utilizing the experience of their leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Ishaq Dar Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

6 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as bal ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced, export-oriented

1 minute ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Postpones Discussion of Con ..

Israeli Prime Minister Postpones Discussion of Controversial Settlement Plan - R ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulat ..

UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulative trade, industry credit unt ..

36 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by e ..

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by end of March

36 minutes ago
 Turkish DenizBank Closes Russian Accounts With Les ..

Turkish DenizBank Closes Russian Accounts With Less Than $85 - Source

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.