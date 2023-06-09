Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Central Executive Council member and former MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has paid tribute to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Central Executive Council member and former MNA Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari has paid tribute to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget.

Commenting on the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, Sahibzada Shabir said Pakistan was facing the worst economic crisis created by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but the present coalition government overcame it by taking drastic measures.

Former MNA said this was the last budget of the PDM government as the nation will go to the polls during the current year.

The PDM government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken tough measures to stabilize the sinking economy and this budget will provide relief to almost all sectors of the economy, Sahibzada said.

He said despite the deficit in the proposed budget, poor people, the agriculture sector, energy, infrastructure and business community were provided sufficient relief by allocating funds in the budget.

He said due to the growing trend of inflation, the government has announced an increase in salaries of government employees and the pension which will provide relief to them.

He praised the policies of the coalition government to overcome the financial problems of the country by utilizing the experience of their leadership.