Saif-ul-Malook Lake Road Reopens For Tourists After Six Months
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In a major development for tourism in the region, the road leading to the famous Saif-ul-Malook Lake has been reopened for tourist traffic after a six-month closure.
According to officials from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), access to the lake was restored late last night, following an intensive five-day operation.
Situated at an altitude of 10,577 feet above sea level and surrounded by snow-covered mountains, Saif-ul-Malook Lake is one of Pakistan’s most iconic natural attractions. The KDA’s technical staff, equipped with heavy machinery, successfully cleared a 13-kilometer stretch of road by cutting through six glaciers and removing several landslides, making the route safe and accessible for 4x4 vehicles.
With the road now cleared, tourists can once again visit the lake and enjoy the breathtaking scenery of snow-capped peaks and the serene, icy waters.
The KDA has urged all visitors to follow responsible tourism practices. Tourists are advised to avoid littering and use designated dustbins and carry bags for trash disposal to help maintain the area’s cleanliness and preserve its natural charm.
