Open Menu

Credible Intelligence Shows India Intends Military Action Against Pakistan In Next 24-36 Hours: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on late Monday said the “credible intelligence” reports indicated to the Indian nefarious plans of conducting a military action against Pakistan in next 24 to 36 hours, which he said, would have “catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond”.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” said the minister while speaking to the media.

He said Pakistan vehemently rejected “Indian self-assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region” which is completely “reckless”.

“Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge,” he said, adding “We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Being a responsible state, he said Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

“Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,” the minister stressed.

He said “evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India's real motives.” “Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” the minister added.

He said Pakistan reiterated that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.

“The International community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India,” Tarar emphasized.

He reiterated the nation’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all cost.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

8 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

9 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

9 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

9 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

9 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

9 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

9 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

10 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

10 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

10 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

12 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan