- Home
- Pakistan
- Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..
Credible Intelligence Shows India Intends Military Action Against Pakistan In Next 24-36 Hours: Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 02:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on late Monday said the “credible intelligence” reports indicated to the Indian nefarious plans of conducting a military action against Pakistan in next 24 to 36 hours, which he said, would have “catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond”.
“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” said the minister while speaking to the media.
He said Pakistan vehemently rejected “Indian self-assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region” which is completely “reckless”.
“Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge,” he said, adding “We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”
Being a responsible state, he said Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.
“Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,” the minister stressed.
He said “evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India's real motives.” “Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” the minister added.
He said Pakistan reiterated that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.
“The International community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India,” Tarar emphasized.
He reiterated the nation’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all cost.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..5 minutes ago
-
‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Three killed in separate incidents in Attock3 hours ago
-
CM Bugti lauds security forces successful operation in Turbat3 hours ago
-
DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives4 hours ago
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces4 hours ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire4 hours ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade4 hours ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali4 hours ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq4 hours ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations4 hours ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened4 hours ago