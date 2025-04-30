Anti-encroachment Grand Operation Underway In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The City District government sealed 77 properties, besides impounding 24 truck loaded with materials, during its on going grand anti-encroachment operation.
Under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a large-scale anti-encroachment operation was actively underway across the city. The drive, launched to clear public spaces from illegal structures and reclaim government land, has resulted in the removal of 408 encroachments.
According to a spokesman of the department, 24 trucks loaded with confiscated materials were impounded and 77 properties were sealed for violations.
Additionally, the operation saw the removal of 4,356 unauthorized banners, posters, streamers and even seven illegal watermelon sale points. Two FIRs were also registered in connection with resistance during the campaign.
The operation has covered key areas including Township, Haji Camp, Nolakha and Landa Bazaar, among others.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that the campaign will not only reclaim public spaces but also enhance the city's beauty and livability.
