CM Bugti Lauds Security Forces Successful Operation In Turbat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday lauded the successful intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Turbat District Ketch.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that the effective operations of the law enforcement agencies against terrorism are commendable.

He said that the elements hostile to peace would not be allowed to succeed in Balochistan under any circumstances, the protection of the lives and property of the people is the first responsibility of the state and all possible steps are being taken for this purpose.

The CM said that strict action would also be taken against the facilitators of terrorists and the establishment of lasting peace in the province to be ensured.

He said that a zero tolerance policy is being implemented against anti-state elements.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of the security forces personnel and salutes their services adding that no force could stop the journey of development, peace and stability in Balochistan.

