UrduPoint.com

Sajal Ali & Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' Gets A Nod For Toronto International Film Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Sajal Ali & Jemima khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' gets a nod for Toronto International Film Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :One of the most talented and top actresses of Pakistan, Sajal Ali's upcoming international film has been selected for premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, going to be held in September.

Scripted and co-produced by Jemima khan, What's love Got to Do with It? is a British rom-com starring tale of highly talented and popular actors including Pakistani star Sajal Ali.

The news came up as the production company announced its premiere via their official Instagram account.

"What's Love Got to Do with It?" will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Shabana Azmi, Mim Shaikh, Asim Chaudhary, Jeff Mirza and Iman Boujelouah was written by Jemima Khan.

It will play at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday 10th September" stated the company.

Getting overwhelmed by the news, 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' star took it to social media and excitedly broke the news to her fans.

"I am thrilled to share my first look from What's Love Got to Do with It? and also the exciting news that the TIFF22 will hold its world premiere on Saturday, 10th September. So Excited for this", posted Ali via her Instagram account.

The gorgeous star also revealed the most anticipated first look of her from the film in which she can be seen, dazzling in a simple yet elegant traditional attire.

Three times awarded Best Actress Award, Ali will make her first international debut through this film and fans are eager to watch her creating magic at the big screens at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Social Media Company Toronto Sajal Ali Lily James Emma Thompson Shabana Azmi September From Share Best Top Instagram Love

Recent Stories

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

1 hour ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

4 hours ago
 UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.