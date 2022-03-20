UrduPoint.com

Sania Joins Prize Distribution Ceremony Of 5th PGF Int'l Ladies Amateur Golf C'ship 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Sania joins prize distribution ceremony of 5th PGF Int'l Ladies Amateur Golf C'ship 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The 3rd and final day of "5th PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship was played under the impressive air show for the March 23 parade on a perfect Mid Spring Day and enjoyed by all participants.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar graciously adorned the event as its chief guest.

Prize distribution ceremony was held at the Golf Course Terrace with a panoramic view of the golf course.

Dr. Sania speaking at the occasion to the august gathering said that it was a moment of joy to see so many young girls taking up competitive sports and to see so many ladies playing championship.

She extended her full support in promotion of ladies in sports.

Dr. Sania spoke about the Ehsaas programme and how it is positively impacting ladies lives in Pakistan.

Later, she mingled with the invitees of the prize distribution ceremony.

As many as 74 Ladies played today in the A, B, C categories and after the splendid air-show the Invitational Category Golfers teed off for a game of golf over 9 holes.

The invitees were from the sponsors of the Championship Ibadat University, Freeline Movers, Serena Hotels and PGF; also joined by few invoitees from the Diplomatic Corp. The Gross Winner was Mrs. Danielle Sara-Bournet (Canada HC) and Net winner Mrs. Lollette (UNMOG).

Welcoming the chief guest, Sponsor, Invitees and Golfers, Ms Zeenat Ayesha (the Tournament Director) thanked her management committee for the hardwork to make this a Ladies Championship managed by all Ladies Team.

She thanked the Islamabad Club management for the support in conducting the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Canada Young Terrace March August Event All From PICIC Growth Fund

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

12 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

20 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

21 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

21 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>