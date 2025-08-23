Open Menu

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Reviews Flood Relief Efforts In Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Saturday attended a review meeting at Circuit House regarding the damages caused by recent monsoon rains and floods in District Mansehra.

The district administration briefed the minister on the measures taken by district and tehsil administrations in coordination with all departments, including rescue and relief operations. Officials also highlighted the use of available resources provided by the provincial government.

The minister was told that the provincial government had so far released Rs.100 million for flood-affected families. Compensation has already been paid to the heirs of 14 victims, while the remaining amount will be distributed as soon as the verification process is completed. More funds will also be provided by the provincial government.

Expressing satisfaction over the efforts, the federal minister appreciated the timely actions of the district administration and the effective conduct of rescue and relief operations.

More Stories From Pakistan