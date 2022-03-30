Sarhadi praises services of outgoing member customs policy FBR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :President, Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi praised services of outgoing member customs policy Federal board of Revenue (FBR), saying the senior officer had played a pivotal role in bringing reforms and implementation of business-friendly policies.

Addressing a farewell ceremony held in honor of outgoing Member Customs Policy FBR, Dr Muhammad Saeed Jadoon here at the Customs house, FCAA president said business community is highly appreciating the services of Dr Saeed Jadoon who served on different high-ranks positions and adopted policies, which were remained beneficial of traders' community.

The farewell event was also attended by Chief Customs Collector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmad Raza Khan, Collector Customs (Appraisement) Amjadur Rehman, Collector Customs (Preventive) Malik Azam Rajar, Director Transit Trade Arbab Qaiser Hamid, along with Karam Elahi, Shams Zia, Yousaf Haider and others.

Sarhadi, who is vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that Dr Saeed Jadoon had delivered remarkable services, which is exemplary and laudable.

Essentially, he added, Dr Jadoon took initiatives, while serving as Additional Director Transit and Collector Customs Peshawar, through which relief has been given to the business community.

He said Dr Jadoon had adopted business-friendly policies, in such a way, which are matchless and have no precedent in the past.

He said the outgoing senior customs officers had played a vital role in enhancement of government revenues, which is highly commendable.

Sarhadi expressed the hope that the consistency of Dr Saeed Jadoon adopted policies will continue in future and will provide relief to the business community through their implementation with true letter and spirit.

The FCCA president on the occasion also appreciated the services of Chief Customs Collector Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmad Raza Khan, Collector Customs (Appraisement) Amjadur Rehman, Collector Customs (Preventive) Malik Azam Rajar, Director Transit Trade Arbab Qaiser Hamid and other senior officers.