Sarwar Announces To Contest Next General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Sarwar announces to contest next general elections

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that he will contest the next general elections as a candidate to realize his long-standing ambition of taking part in active politics in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that he will contest the next general elections as a candidate to realize his long-standing ambition of taking part in active politics in Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration of a filtration plant at the Governor's House here, he said he had returned from the United Kingdom (UK) to play his role in active politics, but served as Governor Punjab on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that he will pitch himself as a candidate in the upcoming general elections 2023.

The filtration plant has been installed by the Friends of Lahore NGO as part of its campaign of provide clean drinking water in the province.

On opposition's political agenda, the Governor Punjab said the opposition cannot bring No-Confidence Movement against the government no matter how hard it tries, adding that the biggest beneficiary of opposition's split is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"Oppositions' claim of tabling no-confidence movement are empty slogans and the government will complete its constitutional term while general elections will be held in 2023", he responded to a query.

When asked about the PML-Q, Sarwar said Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) is a strong ally of the government and wishes to see Pakistan prosper and progress, adding that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has never talked about overthrowing Federal or provincial governments.

Sarwar said reservations of the ally like PML-Q will be addressed and they will be taken on board on all matters.

On permission to PML-N leadership to fly abroad, he said the matter pertained to the Interior ministry and the federal government.

Vis-a-vis Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Chaudhry Sarwar said that 1500 projects are being executed expeditiously and will be completed by December 2021 through which almost 8 million people will get clean drinking water in the first phase.

"With the help of philanthropists, we have started working on the project to build a school and a college under Malik Meraj Khalid Trust for which I thank philanthropists like Gohar Ijaz, Mian Talat, Anwar A Ghani, and Mian Ahsan," he said.

