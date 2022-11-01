Satrang to showcase art work of female artists on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Satrang Art Gallery (SAG) and Serene Arts will showcase the artwork of four female artists in an exhibition titled "The Spark" to be held on Wednesday. (November 02).

The group show will display the artwork of Aimen Manzoor, Amna Rahman, Khadijah Rehman, and Zara Asgher under the banner of cultural diplomacy to promote art and artisans.

Sharing her views with APP, the curator of SAG Zara Khan said, "These artists have used various mediums, including Gouache and gold leaf on paper, etching, and oil on canvas to create images that combine both figurative art and symbolism to visualize their messages." She added the exhibition would explore the invisible energetic force and the vigorous response of individuals that create a connection not only with others but also with their surroundings.

She said taking the form of attraction, comfort, and camaraderie, at times an instinctive positive reaction or intuition, sometimes called an inherent sixth sense. It can also be felt as a negative reaction, a sense of foreboding or discomfort, and a feeling of anxiety in response, shed added.

Each of these artists has interpreted this connection in a way that suits their larger investigations into daily life and social interactions in private and public spaces, she added.

Talking about the artists, she was of the view that Aimen Manzoor explored in her paintings the relationship between the ordinary and the seemingly mundane.

The compositions and stark colours of her paintings warped those otherwise simplistically realistic or banal scenes, drawing attention to her subjects engaged in habitual and repetitive activities. In some paintings, she set up scenes to be occupied by individuals who were missing from the frame, Zara Khan said.

About Khadijah Rehman she said the artist explored the familiar often the familial or fictitious, delicate moments captured within her intricate paintings. She borrowed from family photographs which she embellished with vivid patterns, minute details, and traditions of Persian and Mughal miniatures.

Zara Khan further told that Amna Rahman and Zara Asgher both highlighted the careful navigation of the body, primarily the female body, within a patriarchal male-centric society.

Amna's figures, painted within spaces she deems as "safe" are completely at ease, engaged in conversations, and comfortable with themselves and their surroundings.

Zara's work explores the gendered quality of her surroundings, particularly highlighting how public spaces in Pakistan are heavily occupied by male bodies. Her drawings of repeating patterns of bodies highlight the structures of hierarchies she has seen.

The works come together to create a series of encounters for the viewer to experience, interpret, and absorb.