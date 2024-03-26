Open Menu

SAU, FAO Establishes 22 Experimental Fields In 03 Sindh Districts

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SAU, FAO establishes 22 experimental fields in 03 Sindh districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have established three experimental fields in the Sindh province, in which mixed cultivation experiments of sugarcane and wheat were conducted.

According to the SAU spokesman, under the visionary project titled "Transforming Indus Basin with Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Water Management," jointly initiated by SAU and FAO, a total of 22 experimental fields have been established in various union councils spanning Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin districts of Sindh.

These fields served as testing grounds for the innovative practice of intercropping, particularly focusing on sugarcane and wheat. Experts from Sindh Agriculture University provided technical assistance, while FAO supported farmers in seed and fertilizer supply.

While addressing the Farmer's Day ceremony in village Sulaiman Pahore of Matli, district Badin, focal person of the Project Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro said that farmers are encountering severe challenges due to economic hardships and climate change.

Inter-cropping will help them to provide higher yields at lower costs, and will have the benefit of two crops on the same field, he added. Noted agricultural expert Professor Muhammad Mithal Jiskani stated that they are introducing farmers to modern agricultural practices, teaching them how to produce better and certified seeds from their crops to protect them from uncertified and expensive seeds.

Local farmers Ali Hassan Pahore and Aijaz Ahmed Pahore mentioned that SAU and FAO have provided guidance on initiatives related to modern agricultural practices, intercropping and better seeds from personal crops. The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Mari expressed satisfaction with the results of the joint efforts by SAU and FAO.

