SAU Handed Awards To Two Students On Outstanding Performance In ICT Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 10:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ):The Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, handed over awards and gifts to 2 of its students who were among the top 15 winners in the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, more than 12,000 students from 135 universities participated in the competition in which the SAU students Zafar Ali Shahani and Sabir Ali Mangi secured positions among the top 15.

Addressing the ceremony Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri praised the students for making their institution proud by securing the positions.

He also appreciated the faculty for producing such capable students.

Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Mir Sajjad Talpar and Director CNS, Focal Person and Master Trainer Sohrab Ali Thahim also expressed their views on the occasion.

