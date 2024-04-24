Open Menu

Saudi Embassy Pays Tribute To Iqbal's Philosophical Thoughts, Love For KSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Saudi embassy pays tribute to Iqbal's philosophical thoughts, love for KSA

Commemorating the death anniversary of the renowned Philosopher and Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the media section at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has released a video clip expressing Iqbal's profound love and devotion to the Holy Land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Commemorating the death anniversary of the renowned Philosopher and poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the media section at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has released a video clip expressing Iqbal's profound love and devotion to the Holy Land.

Khalid Al-Hamawi highlighted Iqbal's deep reverence for the holy city of Madina Munawara, stating that Iqbal regarded its dust as more precious than anything else in the world.

Saad Al-Dosari shared insights into Iqbal's final wishes, revealing that the philosopher-poet expressed a lifelong desire to find eternal rest in the sacred land of Hijaz, believing that the people would find salvation through the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mohammed Al-Zaied recounted a pivotal moment in Iqbal's life, recalled an incident where Iqbal's father advised him to recite the Holy Quran at a slower pace, likening the experience to the revelation itself.

Dr. Jamal Al-Harbi reflected on Iqbal's admiration for Saudi Arabia, mentioning a verse from Iqbal's masterpiece "Shikwa," where Iqbal praised the city of Najd and emphasized the timeless qualities of love, passion, and devotion shared by all followers of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

The tribute underscored the enduring legacy of Allama Iqbal and his profound connection to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resonating with audiences both in the region and beyond.

Related Topics

World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Saudi Arabia Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT a ..

Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children aft ..

Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks

5 minutes ago
 MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to bene ..

MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers

5 minutes ago
 Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

9 minutes ago
 Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam ..

Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assu ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..

5 minutes ago
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recoun ..

LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133

5 minutes ago
 Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen b ..

Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 ye ..

Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO

5 minutes ago
 CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials

CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for t ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for taking steps to establish good ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan