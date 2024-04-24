(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Commemorating the death anniversary of the renowned Philosopher and poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the media section at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has released a video clip expressing Iqbal's profound love and devotion to the Holy Land.

Khalid Al-Hamawi highlighted Iqbal's deep reverence for the holy city of Madina Munawara, stating that Iqbal regarded its dust as more precious than anything else in the world.

Saad Al-Dosari shared insights into Iqbal's final wishes, revealing that the philosopher-poet expressed a lifelong desire to find eternal rest in the sacred land of Hijaz, believing that the people would find salvation through the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mohammed Al-Zaied recounted a pivotal moment in Iqbal's life, recalled an incident where Iqbal's father advised him to recite the Holy Quran at a slower pace, likening the experience to the revelation itself.

Dr. Jamal Al-Harbi reflected on Iqbal's admiration for Saudi Arabia, mentioning a verse from Iqbal's masterpiece "Shikwa," where Iqbal praised the city of Najd and emphasized the timeless qualities of love, passion, and devotion shared by all followers of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

The tribute underscored the enduring legacy of Allama Iqbal and his profound connection to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resonating with audiences both in the region and beyond.