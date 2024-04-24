Saudi Embassy Pays Tribute To Iqbal's Philosophical Thoughts, Love For KSA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Commemorating the death anniversary of the renowned Philosopher and Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the media section at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has released a video clip expressing Iqbal's profound love and devotion to the Holy Land
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Commemorating the death anniversary of the renowned Philosopher and poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the media section at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has released a video clip expressing Iqbal's profound love and devotion to the Holy Land.
Khalid Al-Hamawi highlighted Iqbal's deep reverence for the holy city of Madina Munawara, stating that Iqbal regarded its dust as more precious than anything else in the world.
Saad Al-Dosari shared insights into Iqbal's final wishes, revealing that the philosopher-poet expressed a lifelong desire to find eternal rest in the sacred land of Hijaz, believing that the people would find salvation through the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
Mohammed Al-Zaied recounted a pivotal moment in Iqbal's life, recalled an incident where Iqbal's father advised him to recite the Holy Quran at a slower pace, likening the experience to the revelation itself.
Dr. Jamal Al-Harbi reflected on Iqbal's admiration for Saudi Arabia, mentioning a verse from Iqbal's masterpiece "Shikwa," where Iqbal praised the city of Najd and emphasized the timeless qualities of love, passion, and devotion shared by all followers of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).
The tribute underscored the enduring legacy of Allama Iqbal and his profound connection to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resonating with audiences both in the region and beyond.
Recent Stories
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
Vaccines saved at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO
CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for taking steps to establish good ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin5 minutes ago
-
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat incident5 minutes ago
-
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-1335 minutes ago
-
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for taking steps to establish good governance in provin ..5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested; 2310 grams hashish recovered37 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted in best private hospital: NA told37 minutes ago
-
Ambiguous terms in 'Nikah Nama' can't be used against bride: SC37 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar renews Pakistan’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, ..37 minutes ago
-
Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan visits general bus stand, inspects facilities40 minutes ago