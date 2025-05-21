5 Minor Injuries As 12 Bogies Of Shalimar Express Derailed Near Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Several passengers were minor injured in a major train accident that occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday when the Shalimar Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore derailed near Faisalabad after colliding with a trailer at a railway crossing in the Darul Ehsan area.
According to details, at least 12 bogies and the engine of the train derailed in the incident, private news channels reported.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported but five passengers sustained minor injuries.
Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations.
Railway officials estimate that the track will be cleared in the next five to six hours, after which train services are expected to resume.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 minor injuries as 12 bogies of Shalimar Express derailed near Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan congratulates Air Chief Marshal on tenure extension, describes it as ‘well deserved’8 hours ago
-
Chinese ambassador calls on Air Chief9 hours ago
-
Ahsan felicitates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank9 hours ago
-
Islamabad approves major tourism projects, including ferris wheel, cable car system9 hours ago
-
MOFA hosts session with delegates to present Pakistan's stance on Indian hostility9 hours ago
-
PTI needs to adopt constitutional political approach: Rana9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to continue cooperation for regional peace, development9 hours ago
-
Special Committee pays heartfelt tribute to forces for their bravery in face of Indian Aggression10 hours ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for talks10 hours ago
-
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s military history hailed in ..10 hours ago
-
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank10 hours ago