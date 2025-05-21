Open Menu

5 Minor Injuries As 12 Bogies Of Shalimar Express Derailed Near Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:20 AM

5 minor injuries as 12 bogies of Shalimar Express derailed near Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Several passengers were minor injured in a major train accident that occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday when the Shalimar Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore derailed near Faisalabad after colliding with a trailer at a railway crossing in the Darul Ehsan area.

According to details, at least 12 bogies and the engine of the train derailed in the incident, private news channels reported.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported but five passengers sustained minor injuries.

Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations.

Railway officials estimate that the track will be cleared in the next five to six hours, after which train services are expected to resume.

