SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week of February

A nine-member larger bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned the hearing on Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference till the third week of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A nine-member larger bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned the hearing on Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference till the third week of February.

The bench presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the presidential reference.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari appeared before the court along with their legal team. During the proceeding, the court instructed the concerned to share the copy of tv interview of Justice (Retd) Naseem Hassan Shah with Bilawal Bhutto’s lawyer Farouk H.

Naek. The court asked the lawyer to present the relevant portion of the interview on next date of hearing.

The court stated that it would hear views of all lawyers including amicus curiae. The court was told that Raza Rabbani was representing Sanam Bhutto, Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto Zardari here. However, Zahid Ibrahim Advocate was representing Fatima Bhutto and Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

The court said that it couldn’t hear this case early due to other important cases as the general elections are going to hold in February. During the hearing, Raza Rabbani objected on Khawaja Haris Advocate as amicus curiae after which he (Haris) disassociated himself from the case. It may be mentioned here that reference was moved in 2011 by the then President Asif Ali Zardari.