Open Menu

SC Adjourns Z.A Bhutto Reference Till Third Week Of February

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 08:59 PM

SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week of February

A nine-member larger bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned the hearing on Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference till the third week of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A nine-member larger bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned the hearing on Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference till the third week of February.

The bench presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the presidential reference.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari appeared before the court along with their legal team. During the proceeding, the court instructed the concerned to share the copy of tv interview of Justice (Retd) Naseem Hassan Shah with Bilawal Bhutto’s lawyer Farouk H.

Naek. The court asked the lawyer to present the relevant portion of the interview on next date of hearing.

The court stated that it would hear views of all lawyers including amicus curiae. The court was told that Raza Rabbani was representing Sanam Bhutto, Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto Zardari here. However, Zahid Ibrahim Advocate was representing Fatima Bhutto and Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

The court said that it couldn’t hear this case early due to other important cases as the general elections are going to hold in February. During the hearing, Raza Rabbani objected on Khawaja Haris Advocate as amicus curiae after which he (Haris) disassociated himself from the case. It may be mentioned here that reference was moved in 2011 by the then President Asif Ali Zardari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court Lawyers Raza Rabbani Muhammad Ali February May Afridi TV All From Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawa ..

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio camp ..

DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against accept ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nominat ..

8 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

8 minutes ago
 CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this ..

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

8 minutes ago
 Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana ..

Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Division

2 minutes ago
New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: c ..

New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: company

2 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

2 minutes ago
 CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely compl ..

CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely completion

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar S ..

MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congr ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-e ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani shooter Kashmala Talat qualifies for Par ..

Pakistani shooter Kashmala Talat qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan