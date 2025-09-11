SC dismisses appeal of accused involved in throwing acid on woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal against the sentence of the accused who threw acid on a woman for refusing his sexual advances.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard on Thursday the appeal against the life imprisonment sentence of Farooq Shah, accused of throwing acid on a woman for refusing his sexual advances.

The accused’s lawyer took the stand that the accused has been in jail for 13 years, there are contradictions in the statements of witnesses.

The prosecution said that when she refused to his sexual advances, the accused threw acid on the woman.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired why the anti-terrorism section was included in the case?

The prosecution said that acid attack was included in the anti-terrorism schedule for speedy trial.

An amendment was brought in Punjab in 2012 to include acid attack in the schedule. The incident of acid attack is of 2013.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that the anti-terrorism section is being abolished, and the accused will be released after completing his life sentence.

He added that the accused did not do a good deed by throwing acid, and that if he were a failed lover, he would have made a name for himself in history by killing himself instead.

Later, the court dismissed the appeal against the conviction of the accused.