SC Dismisses Appeal Of Accused Involved In Throwing Acid On Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal against the sentence of the accused who threw acid on a woman for refusing his sexual advances.
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard on Thursday the appeal against the life imprisonment sentence of Farooq Shah, accused of throwing acid on a woman for refusing his sexual advances.
The accused’s lawyer took the stand that the accused has been in jail for 13 years, there are contradictions in the statements of witnesses.
The prosecution said that when she refused to his sexual advances, the accused threw acid on the woman.
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired why the anti-terrorism section was included in the case?
The prosecution said that acid attack was included in the anti-terrorism schedule for speedy trial.
An amendment was brought in Punjab in 2012 to include acid attack in the schedule. The incident of acid attack is of 2013.
Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that the anti-terrorism section is being abolished, and the accused will be released after completing his life sentence.
He added that the accused did not do a good deed by throwing acid, and that if he were a failed lover, he would have made a name for himself in history by killing himself instead.
Later, the court dismissed the appeal against the conviction of the accused.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..
DP World Tour announces its 2026 global tournament schedule
Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announces qualifying teams for next stage of ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils34 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi represents Pakistan at United Cultures Forum in Russia34 minutes ago
-
Rs. 10bn approved for development schemes34 minutes ago
-
PPSC exams postponed due to floods44 minutes ago
-
Cleansing process of drainage lines starts44 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) guarantee peaceful society: Sajida Tarar44 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to lawyers Imaan Mazari,Hadi Ali Chatha44 minutes ago
-
12 giraffes arrive from South Africa for Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo44 minutes ago
-
Immediate action ordered on Gulraiz Colony Issues54 minutes ago
-
Court overturns order to block 11 YouTube channels54 minutes ago
-
Tourism Dept starts verification process of academic credentials of KPCTA employees54 minutes ago
-
Honey bees attack six schoolgirls54 minutes ago