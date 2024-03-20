SC grants bail to five accused involved in May 9 riots case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post arrest bail to five accused allegedly involved in riots

of May 9, as per the FIR registered by Police Station New Town.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail expressed annoyance with the police and prosecution and questioned that if being member of a political party or participation in a rally was a crime.

He asked that should a former prime minister be considered a traitor on the statement of a head constable.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked that what were the evidence against the accused? Whether they were identified by CCTV cameras, he questioned.

The investigation officer adopted the stance that the cameras at Hamza camp and other places were broken by protesters. To this, Justice Mandokhel said that it means there were no evidence against the accused and allegations were depending only on police statement.

The court asked that why the provisions of anti-terrorism laws have been imposed in the case. The lawyer of Punjab government said that the sections were applied because the protesters attacked a camp of sensitive institution.

Justice Mandokhel asked that how taking out rallies was a terrorism act. He said that the real terrorists were not being caught and the law enforcers were following the rallyists.

The court noted that the charges were also framed against the petitioner for firing. The court asked that whether the police has made any recovery from the accused. The whole case was based on the stories of the police.

The court, subsequently accepted the bail of five accused against surety bonds worth Rs 50, 000 each. The accused include Saifullah, Nasrullah, Owais, Kamran and Waqar.