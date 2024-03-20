Open Menu

SC Grants Bail To Five Accused Involved In May 9 Riots Case

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SC grants bail to five accused involved in May 9 riots case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post arrest bail to five accused allegedly involved in riots

of May 9, as per the FIR registered by Police Station New Town.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail expressed annoyance with the police and prosecution and questioned that if being member of a political party or participation in a rally was a crime.

He asked that should a former prime minister be considered a traitor on the statement of a head constable.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked that what were the evidence against the accused? Whether they were identified by CCTV cameras, he questioned.

The investigation officer adopted the stance that the cameras at Hamza camp and other places were broken by protesters. To this, Justice Mandokhel said that it means there were no evidence against the accused and allegations were depending only on police statement.

The court asked that why the provisions of anti-terrorism laws have been imposed in the case. The lawyer of Punjab government said that the sections were applied because the protesters attacked a camp of sensitive institution.

Justice Mandokhel asked that how taking out rallies was a terrorism act. He said that the real terrorists were not being caught and the law enforcers were following the rallyists.

The court noted that the charges were also framed against the petitioner for firing. The court asked that whether the police has made any recovery from the accused. The whole case was based on the stories of the police.

The court, subsequently accepted the bail of five accused against surety bonds worth Rs 50, 000 each. The accused include Saifullah, Nasrullah, Owais, Kamran and Waqar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Prime Minister Supreme Court Riots Police Government Of Punjab Police Station May FIR Post From Court

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

17 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

17 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

17 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

17 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

1 hour ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

17 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

17 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

17 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

17 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

17 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan