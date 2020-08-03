UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Notice To KP Education Dept In Employee's Salary, Allowance Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department in a case regarding an employee's salary and other allowances.  A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by petitioner Mian Abdul Saeed.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the petitioner did not work from 2012 to 2017 for being in jail in a murder case.

The petitioner's counsel said that the Peshawar High Court's Mangora Bench had acquitted the petitioner in 2017.

Justice Ijaz observed that Saeed was rehired after his acquittal in 2017, and asked him as to why he was seeking salaries and other allowances for 2012 to 2017 when he did not work.

The counsel said Saeed was suspended in 2012 after registration of a first information report.

Justice Ijaz observed that even if the department had not suspended him, the petitioner could not work because he was in jail.

The CJP said the court would also review the position of the department regarding benefits and salaries.

The court after initial proceedings declared the petition admissible and issued a notice to the KP Education Department.

