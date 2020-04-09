- Home
Scale Of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 In 4 Respondents (24%) Of A Global Survey Claim To Have Done Some Volunteer Activity In The Past 12 Months
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:10 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have done voluntary work in the last few months.
A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “During the last 12 months, did you do any voluntary work, devoting time for a Not-for-Profit organization / NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) without receiving any wage or salary in exchange?” Only 24% of respondents in participating countries have done any volunteer work in the last 12 months, while 76% said they had not done any voluntary work.