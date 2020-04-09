UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scale Of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 In 4 Respondents (24%) Of A Global Survey Claim To Have Done Some Volunteer Activity In The Past 12 Months

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Scale of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 in 4 respondents (24%) of a global survey claim to have done some volunteer activity in the past 12 months

According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have done voluntary work in the last few months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have done voluntary work in the last few months.
A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “During the last 12 months, did you do any voluntary work, devoting time for a Not-for-Profit organization / NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) without receiving any wage or salary in exchange?” Only 24% of respondents in participating countries have done any volunteer work in the last 12 months, while 76% said they had not done any voluntary work.

Related Topics

World Women From

Recent Stories

Samina Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot

6 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards extends support,offers flexibili ..

6 minutes ago

Alamgir Welfare Trust – A beacon of hope amidst ..

11 minutes ago

Munir Niazi remembered on 92nd birth anniversary

21 minutes ago

China's ex-PSG star Wang freed from Wuhan coronavi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: Coronavirus misinformation kills

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.