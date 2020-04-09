Scale of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 in 4 respondents (24%) of a global survey claim to have done some volunteer activity in the past 12 months

According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have done voluntary work in the last few months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have done voluntary work in the last few months.

A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “During the last 12 months, did you do any voluntary work, devoting time for a Not-for-Profit organization / NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) without receiving any wage or salary in exchange?” Only 24% of respondents in participating countries have done any volunteer work in the last 12 months, while 76% said they had not done any voluntary work.