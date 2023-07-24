Open Menu

SCCI, BKU Sign MoU To Strengthen Industry-academia Linkages

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

SCCI, BKU sign MoU to strengthen industry-academia linkages

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda to strengthen industry-academia linkages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda to strengthen industry-academia linkages.

The signing ceremony was held at the chamber's house on Monday wherein SCCI's acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi and Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Dr Hamid Ali Khan singed the agreement.

Manager, Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Zia ur Rehman and SCCI's Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present during the signing event.

Ijaz Khan Afridi while terming the signing MoU with Bacha Khan University Charsadda as a milestone toward strengthening industry-academia linkages said SCCI has started a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.

He elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students' technical skills besides completion of their academic career so that it will enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The SCCI's acting chief stressed the need to provide a proper platform to youth for utilization of their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country's economic prosperity and progress.

Hamid Ali Khan on the occasion briefed about ORIC, administrative and academic matters of Bacha Khan University Charsadda in an elaborated manner.

Related Topics

Young Progress Charsadda Chamber Hamid Ali Khan Market Commerce Afridi Event Agreement Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rai ..

8 minutes ago
 PPP has not received any proposal regarding interi ..

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

8 minutes ago
 Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

17 minutes ago
MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

29 minutes ago
 Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

28 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean Kin ..

Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

3 minutes ago
 PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digit ..

PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digital gender disparity

3 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan