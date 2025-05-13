SCCI lauds Pak armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has once again demonstrated its superiority on the global stage,

reaffirming that the nation's aerial defenders are ready to go to any extent for

the protection of the country

In a joint statement, the leadership of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including President Khawaja Yasir Qayum, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, Vice President Hassan Sultan Kharl, and Executive Body Members Usman Ateeq, Mufti Junaid Aslam, and Khurram Jabbar, expressed immense pride in Pakistan’s armed forces and announced that the Chamber would soon host a special ceremony to honor these national heroes.

They stated that the Pakistan Air Force not only foiled India’s attempts but also struck Indian

military targets with precision.

The representatives of the SCCI said that brave armed forces and the Pakistan Air Force

whose courage and capability had made the entire nation proud.