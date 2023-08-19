Open Menu

Scheduled Inauguration Of 6 MGD Hussainabad Water Filtration Plant Postponed For Technical Reasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Scheduled inauguration of 6 MGD Hussainabad water filtration plant postponed for technical reasons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Grand Inauguration Ceremony of the 6 million gallons per day (MGD) water filtration plant in Hussainabad which was scheduled for August 20 has been postponed for technical reasons.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority, whose subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), would operate the plant, informed here on Saturday evening that the next date for the inauguration would be announced later.

According to him, Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro was scheduled to inaugurate the plant.

