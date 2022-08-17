UrduPoint.com

Scholars Urged Parents To Immunize Children Against Polio

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Scholars urged parents to immunize children against Polio

Scholars from different schools of thought Wednesday urged parents to vaccinate their children with Anti-polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Scholars from different schools of thought Wednesday urged parents to vaccinate their children with Anti-polio drops.

They said this in a workshop organized by the Punjab Emergency Center for Anti-Polio and the organization of Ittehad Ummat here at Rawalpindi Press Club.

They said that Polio drops were not against the teaching of islam.

District Khatib Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, speaking on the occasion, referred to the hadith and said that the "Best of Muslims is the one who benefits others." Allama Mufti Muhammad Siddiq Saadi said in his address that polio teams visited door to door to keep future children from this deadly virus.

Maulana Ziaul Haq appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children against the fatal polio virus as vaccination was the only way to save them from the deadly disease.

On the occasion, District Deputy Health Officer Dr Javed Iqbal said that the role of scholars in preventing Polio was vital.

He informed that the anti-polio campaign would start from August 22 to August 28 across Punjab.

A declaration was also issued on the occasion in which scholars of all schools of thought were requested to participate in the fight against Polio actively.

The Scholars assured that they would play their part in alleviating parents' concerns.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab Rawalpindi August Muslim Mufti All From Best

Recent Stories

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate b ..

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate basis

3 minutes ago
 List of candidates for 5 National Assembly seats i ..

List of candidates for 5 National Assembly seats issued

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice in plea on FIR ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice in plea on FIR against KPK CM

3 minutes ago
 Water sports facilities to be provided at Tanda Da ..

Water sports facilities to be provided at Tanda Dam

3 minutes ago
 Mother's milk complete food for baby, says special ..

Mother's milk complete food for baby, says specialist doctors

8 minutes ago
 FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.