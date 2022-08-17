Scholars urged parents to immunize children against Polio

Scholars from different schools of thought Wednesday urged parents to vaccinate their children with Anti-polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Scholars from different schools of thought Wednesday urged parents to vaccinate their children with Anti-polio drops.

They said this in a workshop organized by the Punjab Emergency Center for Anti-Polio and the organization of Ittehad Ummat here at Rawalpindi Press Club.

They said that Polio drops were not against the teaching of islam.

District Khatib Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, speaking on the occasion, referred to the hadith and said that the "Best of Muslims is the one who benefits others." Allama Mufti Muhammad Siddiq Saadi said in his address that polio teams visited door to door to keep future children from this deadly virus.

Maulana Ziaul Haq appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children against the fatal polio virus as vaccination was the only way to save them from the deadly disease.

On the occasion, District Deputy Health Officer Dr Javed Iqbal said that the role of scholars in preventing Polio was vital.

He informed that the anti-polio campaign would start from August 22 to August 28 across Punjab.

A declaration was also issued on the occasion in which scholars of all schools of thought were requested to participate in the fight against Polio actively.

The Scholars assured that they would play their part in alleviating parents' concerns.