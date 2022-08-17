Scholarships distributed among 57 University of Agriculture Faisalabad female students

As many as 57 postgraduate female students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have been awarded scholarships under USAID Funded Merit and Need Based Scholarship Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 57 postgraduate female students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have been awarded scholarships under USAID Funded Merit and Need Based Scholarship Program.

Director Education USAID Anne Flaker along with Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan distributed scholarship certificates in a formal ceremony held at Center of Advanced Studies UAF, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anne Flaker said that as many as 459 students of UAF had been benefited from USAID scholarship program so far.

She said that they were investing in the future and increasing access to higher education in Pakistan. As many as 30 Pakistani universities were partner with USAID, she said and lauded the efforts of UAF made in agricultural education, research and community services.

She said that USAID provided scholarship for academically qualified Pakistani students, who aspired to continue higher studies, but due to lack of financial resources they were unable to continue it.

She said that the scholarships were support to the talented but poor students who could not continue their study due to lack of finance.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the country could not achieve progress goal without active participation of women in socioeconomic activities.

He said that 50 percent of the enrollment at UAF comprised of females and the university was taking all possible measures to protect their rights.

Director Financial Assistance and University Advancement UAF Dr. Muhammad Ahsan, Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) for USAID Project Rao Muhammad Azhar Khan, Assistant Director Financial Assistance UAF Waqar Akbar and others also spoke on the occasion.