SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spirit" for global progress, prosperity: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :In the face of various challenges confronting countries in the region and across the globe, the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are united to promote the "Shanghai Spirit" for Global progress and prosperity.

These views were expressed by speakers during the Webinar on "SCO Summit 2023: Implications, Challenges, and Future Prospects." The event was organized by the Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum and the Center of SCO Studies, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) During the webinar, speakers highlighted the significance of people-to-people collaboration and collective efforts in finding effective solutions to complex global challenges, including climate change, extremism, technological advancements, and economic stability.

They emphasized that through collaborative action, the SCO member states have the power to create a more interconnected and sustainable future.

The President of IPDS, Dr. Farhat Asif, underscored the importance of the webinar and the center's vision to promote research, cooperation, and people-to-people ties within the SCO.

Throughout the event, discussions revolved around analyzing the challenges and prospects faced during the SCO summit, with a strong emphasis on promoting the "Shanghai Spirit" by fostering stronger connections among people.

The webinar also emphasized the need for field cooperation and enhanced community collaboration to address challenges, as proposed by Kang Jie from the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS).

Kabuljon Sabirov, Director of the SCO Centre for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan, advocated for essential initiatives such as a unified corridor map, climate change coordination, tourism development, and collaborative measures to counter regional challenges, all aimed at fostering regional connectivity, peace, and stability.

Notably, the positive outcomes of the SCO 2023 summit were highlighted by Dr. Lidiya Parkhomchik, an Expert from the Institute of World Economics and politics in Kazakhstan, who expressed enthusiasm about Kazakhstan's hosting of SCO 2024, recognizing the SCO's role as a central force in international diplomacy.

As a forum for resolving differences and promoting peace, development, and cooperation, the SCO region was underscored by Julia Melonikov, a Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council.

And finally, Mirsaid Rahmonov, a Senior Analyst at the Institute of Asian and European Studies in Tajikistan, shared insights on achieving lasting peace, emphasizing economic activation, connectivity, and eliminating threats as crucial components of a peaceful regional approach.

The webinar drew participation from academics, journalists, students, and faculty members from various regions of Pakistan and the globe, providing an enriching experience for all attendees and offering valuable knowledge and insights from the engaging discussions.

