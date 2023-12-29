Open Menu

Scrutiny Of Candidates Enters In Final Phase In Mansehra District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The scrutiny and verification process for the candidates in constituencies NA-14 Mansehra and NA-15 were in full swing on Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) candidate for NA-14 and NA-15 Saleh Muhammad, along with his enthusiastic supporters presented himself before Returning Officers.

Following rigorous examination, his nomination papers were approved for participation in the electoral race.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, Zargul Khan, also underwent the scrutiny process for NA-15. The diligent assessment led to the acceptance of Zargul Khan's papers, solidifying his position as a contender in the electoral arena.

