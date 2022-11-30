SDA BoD constituted

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing and Urban Development/Public Health Engineering Department Punjab issued the notification of five members of the Board of Directors (BoDs) of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA).

According to the notification here on Wednesday, Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs)-- Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq, Ch.

Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Syeda Farah Azmi ,Khalid Zia Cheema and Engineer Saroosh Ahmed as technical experts will be members of the Board of Directors.

Chairman Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for constituting the board.

He said that the meeting would be called soon and the SDA would start its work regularly as per the constitution and law.

He highlighted that a development program will be prepared keeping in mind the needs of the city for the next 50 years.