Section 144 to prevent cheating in Matric Exam

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has imposed a ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Code on the purchase and sale of pocket guides and printing services of microphotographs.

This move is aimed at preventing cheating and ensuring transparency in the ongoing matriculation examination conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Kohat in the district.

It has been officially announced that copying of materials in the presence of unauthorized persons within the examination centers is banned for a period of 30 days. Violators of this order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

