FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The regional police will make elaborate security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr across the region.

As many as 1,321 policemen will be deployed on Chand Raat while 6,568 policemen on Eid.

According to a spokesperson, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions to district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and CPO Faisalabad to ensure foolproof security.

As many as 1,321 policemen will be deployed at 79 bazaars, markets and shopping malls in all the four districts on

Chand Raat.

At least 229 close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed at the bazaars and sensitive places.

Similarly, 6568 police personnel will perform duty on 1403 mosques, 287 open places/eidgah. The teams of elite, dolphin forces, will also remain on patrolling.