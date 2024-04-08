Open Menu

Security Arrangements On Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Security arrangements on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The regional police will make elaborate security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr across the region.

As many as 1,321 policemen will be deployed on Chand Raat while 6,568 policemen on Eid.

According to a spokesperson, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions to district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and CPO Faisalabad to ensure foolproof security.

As many as 1,321 policemen will be deployed at 79 bazaars, markets and shopping malls in all the four districts on

Chand Raat.

At least 229 close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed at the bazaars and sensitive places.

Similarly, 6568 police personnel will perform duty on 1403 mosques, 287 open places/eidgah. The teams of elite, dolphin forces, will also remain on patrolling.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Market TV All

Recent Stories

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registrati ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party

4 minutes ago
 Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

51 minutes ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

4 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

5 hours ago
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

5 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

6 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan