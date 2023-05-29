UrduPoint.com

Security Guard Killed During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Security guard killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Unidentified bandits shot dead a security guard over resistance during a robbery bid in the area of Mansoorabad police station, while the city police officer (CPO) took note of the incident and directed SP Madina Town to submit a report immediately.

A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector Junaid, said here on Monday that two robbers broke the locks of a local textile factory and entered the premises. A security guard, 55-year-old Akhtar, however, offered resistance after seeing the robbers. The criminals opened fire and injured the guard seriously.

He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Kamran Asghar to probe the matter and submit a report. He also constituted a special team comprising IT expert police officials and directed them to trace whereabouts of the culprits.

The CPO reprimanded station house officer (SHO) Mansoorabad and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sargodha Road over their negligence. He directed them to ensure arrest of the culprits within 96 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Robbery Sargodha Criminals Textile

Recent Stories

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

17 minutes ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

36 minutes ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

1 hour ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.