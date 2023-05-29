Security guard killed during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Unidentified bandits shot dead a security guard over resistance during a robbery bid in the area of Mansoorabad police station, while the city police officer (CPO) took note of the incident and directed SP Madina Town to submit a report immediately.

A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector Junaid, said here on Monday that two robbers broke the locks of a local textile factory and entered the premises. A security guard, 55-year-old Akhtar, however, offered resistance after seeing the robbers. The criminals opened fire and injured the guard seriously.

He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Kamran Asghar to probe the matter and submit a report. He also constituted a special team comprising IT expert police officials and directed them to trace whereabouts of the culprits.

The CPO reprimanded station house officer (SHO) Mansoorabad and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sargodha Road over their negligence. He directed them to ensure arrest of the culprits within 96 hours.