Secy Tourism Inspects Museum, Orders Display Of Antiquities
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Dr Ehsan Bhutta visited here on Tuesday
and inspected the newly constructed state-of-the-art museum building.
He reviewed various sections of the building and appreciated the quality of
construction. Dr Bhutta praised the services of the Communication and Works
Department and acknowledged the efforts of former Commissioner Multan
Javed Akhtar Mahmood, for providing land for the project.
The Secretary directed officials to place antiquities in four galleries within
one month and initiate tree plantation in the museum premises.
Later, he chaired a meeting with officers to review ongoing development
projects.
The meeting also assessed the condition of archaeological sites damaged
by recent floods in South Punjab and discussed measures for their restoration.
Dr Bhutta inspected the tourist bus and instructed TDCP to make improvements.
He also directed the TDCP to plan museum tours for students using the bus service.
Deputy Director/SDO Archaeology Sajjad Ahmed, TDCP Manager Haider Raza,
and deputy director development were also present on the occasion.
