SED teaches students reducing climatic changes effects on humans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Secretary school education Department (SED) South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar said that the dept taught the students about controlling the increasing environmental pollution, protecting the natural environment, reducing the effects of climate change and natural disasters on the land and living beings.

In the statement issued here on Monday in connection with World Earth Day, he said that we should pledge to protect our planet and appreciate its beauty.

He said that in order to control the effects of environmental pollution and climate change, a campaign to grow Miyawaki forest was started in the government schools of South Punjab, which had far-reaching results.