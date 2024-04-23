Open Menu

SED Teaches Students Reducing Climatic Changes Effects On Humans

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 12:40 AM

SED teaches students reducing climatic changes effects on humans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Secretary school education Department (SED) South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar said that the dept taught the students about controlling the increasing environmental pollution, protecting the natural environment, reducing the effects of climate change and natural disasters on the land and living beings.

In the statement issued here on Monday in connection with World Earth Day, he said that we should pledge to protect our planet and appreciate its beauty.

He said that in order to control the effects of environmental pollution and climate change, a campaign to grow Miyawaki forest was started in the government schools of South Punjab, which had far-reaching results.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

51 minutes ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

1 hour ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

1 hour ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

1 hour ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

1 hour ago
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

1 hour ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

1 hour ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

1 hour ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, ..

Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..

1 hour ago
 Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft ..

Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan