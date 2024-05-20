Open Menu

Seminar Held To Increase Employment Provision For Women

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Women Development Punjab Secretary Sumaira Samad has said the dream of social

and economic development can not be materialized without making women economically

independent.

"Our women are courageous and high spirited who are making full use of their talents in every

field of life.There is a need to provide equal opportunities for women in the society and it is the joint

responsibility of the state and the society to remove obstacles in this regard, she added

She was addressing a seminar organized in collaboration with South Asia Partnership Pakistan, GIZ

and Siddhar Society in connection with the ongoing declaration to increase employment provision for women

and disabled persons in the textile sector.

Director General Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Punjab Amina Muneer said that there was an

ample scope for dignified employment for women and disabled persons in the textile

industry in Punjab.

However, in this regard, technical training should be given to women and special persons and

the owners of the respective industries should be obliged to follow the quota of special persons

and also employ women on a priority basis and pay them full wages for their labour, the DG said.

Deputy Director South Asian Partnership Pakistan Irfan Mufti informed about the objectives,

activities and expected results of social organizations, GIZ and Sidhar partnering in the implementation

of the proposed project and said that the success of this project would not only provide

employment to women and special persons but will have positive effects in

economic activities.

In the seminar, women shared inspiring success stories to highlight the impact of potential

project changes and highlighted the importance of promoting equal employment opportunities.

Chief Executive Baidarie Prof Arshid Mehmood Mirza, Advisor GIZ, Muhammad Armughan, CEO Siddhar

Nadeem Iqbal, Mehwish and Muhammad Obaid also addressed the event.

