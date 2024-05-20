Seminar Held To Increase Employment Provision For Women
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Women Development Punjab Secretary Sumaira Samad has said the dream of social
and economic development can not be materialized without making women economically
independent.
"Our women are courageous and high spirited who are making full use of their talents in every
field of life.There is a need to provide equal opportunities for women in the society and it is the joint
responsibility of the state and the society to remove obstacles in this regard, she added
She was addressing a seminar organized in collaboration with South Asia Partnership Pakistan, GIZ
and Siddhar Society in connection with the ongoing declaration to increase employment provision for women
and disabled persons in the textile sector.
Director General Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Punjab Amina Muneer said that there was an
ample scope for dignified employment for women and disabled persons in the textile
industry in Punjab.
However, in this regard, technical training should be given to women and special persons and
the owners of the respective industries should be obliged to follow the quota of special persons
and also employ women on a priority basis and pay them full wages for their labour, the DG said.
Deputy Director South Asian Partnership Pakistan Irfan Mufti informed about the objectives,
activities and expected results of social organizations, GIZ and Sidhar partnering in the implementation
of the proposed project and said that the success of this project would not only provide
employment to women and special persons but will have positive effects in
economic activities.
In the seminar, women shared inspiring success stories to highlight the impact of potential
project changes and highlighted the importance of promoting equal employment opportunities.
Chief Executive Baidarie Prof Arshid Mehmood Mirza, Advisor GIZ, Muhammad Armughan, CEO Siddhar
Nadeem Iqbal, Mehwish and Muhammad Obaid also addressed the event.
