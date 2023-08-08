Seminar held to inform people about benefits of breast feeding

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) : District health authorities here Tuesday arranged a seminar and carried out a walk to inform women about the positive impacts of breastfeeding on children.

The events were arranged in connection with World Breast Feeding Month to be observed in July in collaboration with Unicef.

Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer, Dr.

Shoukat Salim said that mother milk is the best nutrition that also protects neonates by developing immunity in them. He said that mother milk not only increases immunity in a child but also decreases chances of a bacterial and viral attack on a child in the initial days of birth.

He said that breastfeeding month would be celebrated throughout Shangla and various awareness-creating events would be arranged to highlight the benefits of breastfeeding.