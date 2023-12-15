Open Menu

Seminar On 'Drug Abuse Prevention Among Youth' Held

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) District Youth Officer in collaboration with District Administration Dir lower under the 'Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program' organized an awareness seminar on 'Drug Abuse Prevention among youth' on Friday here.

The main objective was to educate students about the harmful effects of drug addiction on health as well as their personal and professional life.

Guest speaker, Miss Ismat Shah (Clinical Psychologist at Abeer Saeed Memorial Hospital Chakdara) addressing the event warned the students that the menace of drug addiction was destroying our youth and affecting the overall society.

She highlighted the gloomy reality of the rising trend of drug addiction among college and university students.

"Drug addiction is increasing among Pakistani female populations as well," she further added.

"We need to engage our youth in healthy co-curricular and sports activities to prevent them from indulging into drug addiction," she said.

"If any of their family member is drug addict, he or she must be treated in the drug rehabilitation centers," she stressed.

Farrukh Naz (Principal Govt Degree College Adenzai), invited as Chief Guest said, "Parents shall build strong and friendly bonding with their children to help them in their stressful situations, which is one of the common reasons for drug use initiation."

She further added, "A safe academic institutions’ environment and strong family system together can help in eliminating this menace from our society."

Asst. Prof. Abbier Iqbal and Asst. Prof. Shazia Muhammad also addressed the students regarding the negative impact of drugs and narcotics.

She emphasized, "The drug addict persons must be encouraged so that they utilize their energies in social welfare and healthy activities rather than becoming drug addicts."

At the end of the session, Farrukh Naz Principal Govt Girls Degree College Adenzai and Youth Officer Shahzad Tariq presented shields to the respected guests and key participants of the event.

