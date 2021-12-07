Seminar on National Voters' Day held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur, Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said that 60 per cent population of the country was consisted of youth whose right of franchise in elections was also of national importance.

Speaking in an awareness seminar in connection of National Voters Day at district election commission office, Sukkur, he said that importance of casting vote was also must for consolidation of democratic process as it is the best way to bringing a positive change in the system of governance in the country.

Speakers said the event was aimed at educating the citizens about importance of vote and exercising their right to vote in elections. They called for increasing the number of polling stations for female voters besides facilitating them to cast vote near their homes.

They said that citizens could play a vital role in national development by using their right of franchise in elections.

People from different walks of life including officials of education, social welfare and local government attended the seminar.