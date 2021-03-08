BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A special seminar was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of International Women's Day here Monday.

The participants stated that the establishment of new departments and enrollment in programs by Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has created higher education opportunities for thousands of female students in the area. Similarly, hundreds of female students from Lodhran, Khanqah Sharif, Khairpur Tamiwali, Lal Sohanra and Yazman are benefiting from the bus service run by the university. It was not possible for the parents of these students to afford the hostel. Similarly, they were reluctant to send their daughters and sisters to the university by public transport. Thanks to the special initiative of the Vice-Chancellor, the bus service for the suburban towns by the University is no less than a blessing.

Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum, Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Prof. Dr Raheela Khalid Qureshi and Sumera Malik Member Syndicate addressed the seminar.

The seminar featured special speeches by the United Nations on the theme of 2021 International Women's Day Challenge and Transformation, and Women's Leadership, Future Achievements on Equality, and Code 19 World. The female teachers, staff and students were also apprised of the legislation enacted by the government for the protection of women. Many steps are being taken for the facilitation of women who are being accepted globally. Our women are exemplary in their courage, bravery, enthusiasm and are making significant strides in all walks of life.