Senate committee report recommends enhanced role for provincial CTDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Senate Standing Committee on Interior in a report presented in the Senate Friday recommended enhanced role for provincial Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs) to improve coordination to stop incidents of terrorism.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik presented the report on the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019, introduced by Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh on September 2, 2019.

The report had suggested that National Counter Terrorism Authority should lay its periodical reports in Parliament so that public representatives might oversee the reviews and findings of the authority and formulate pragmatic proposals for the government as well as for law enforcing agencies.

The report mentioned that in order to streamline the national action plan to counter terrorism, a robust and synchronized cooperation should be sought.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati laid before the Senate the first quarterly report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan's economy for the year 2019-20, as required under section 9A(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

Senator Waleed Iqbal on behalf of Chairperson Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq presented report of the committee on the amendments in rules 130, 135, 143, 145, 162A, 167, 184, 196 and insertion of new rule 280 in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate. The amendments were moved by Senator Quratulain Marri on December 18, 2018.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi presented report of his committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 260), introduced by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, on September 2, 2019. The bill proposed that the service of President of Pakistan and Governors should not be declared as service of Pakistan so that they could become members of the Parliament.

The bill, however, was withdrawn by the Senator after consultation with the members of the committee.

On a motion moved by Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi, the house extended period for presentation of the report of his committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A, 198 and 218) by 60 days.

The amendments were introduced by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Rubina Khalid, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Islamuddin Shaikh, Gianchand, Keshoo Bai, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sherry Rehman and Anwar Lal Dean on September 2, 2019.

On another motion of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, the house extended time for presentation of report of the committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 51 and 106) by 60 days.

The amendments were introduced by Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Ahmed Khan, Naseebullah Bazai, Sana Jamali, Manzoor Ahmed, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Muhammad Akram, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Usman Khan Kakar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Kalsoom Perveen, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Shahi, Abida Azeem, Gul Bashra, Kauda Babar and Anwar ul Haq Kakar on September 2, 2019. The report was related to creation of new provinces and more seats for Balochistan in the Parliament.

On a motion of Chairman Functional Committee on Human Rights Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the house also extended time for a period of 60 working days from January 30, 2020 for presentation of the report on the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2019 introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad on September 9, 2019.

