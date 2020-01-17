UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Committee Report Recommends Enhanced Role For Provincial CTDs

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:22 PM

Senate committee report recommends enhanced role for provincial CTDs

Senate Standing Committee on Interior in a report presented in the Senate Friday recommended enhanced role for provincial Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs) to improve coordination to stop incidents of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Senate Standing Committee on Interior in a report presented in the Senate Friday recommended enhanced role for provincial Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs) to improve coordination to stop incidents of terrorism.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik presented the report on the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019, introduced by Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh on September 2, 2019.

The report had suggested that National Counter Terrorism Authority should lay its periodical reports in Parliament so that public representatives might oversee the reviews and findings of the authority and formulate pragmatic proposals for the government as well as for law enforcing agencies.

The report mentioned that in order to streamline the national action plan to counter terrorism, a robust and synchronized cooperation should be sought.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati laid before the Senate the first quarterly report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan's economy for the year 2019-20, as required under section 9A(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

Senator Waleed Iqbal on behalf of Chairperson Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq presented report of the committee on the amendments in rules 130, 135, 143, 145, 162A, 167, 184, 196 and insertion of new rule 280 in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate. The amendments were moved by Senator Quratulain Marri on December 18, 2018.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi presented report of his committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 260), introduced by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, on September 2, 2019. The bill proposed that the service of President of Pakistan and Governors should not be declared as service of Pakistan so that they could become members of the Parliament.

The bill, however, was withdrawn by the Senator after consultation with the members of the committee.

On a motion moved by Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi, the house extended period for presentation of the report of his committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A, 198 and 218) by 60 days.

The amendments were introduced by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Rubina Khalid, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Islamuddin Shaikh, Gianchand, Keshoo Bai, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sherry Rehman and Anwar Lal Dean on September 2, 2019.

On another motion of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, the house extended time for presentation of report of the committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 51 and 106) by 60 days.

The amendments were introduced by Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Ahmed Khan, Naseebullah Bazai, Sana Jamali, Manzoor Ahmed, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Muhammad Akram, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Usman Khan Kakar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Kalsoom Perveen, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Shahi, Abida Azeem, Gul Bashra, Kauda Babar and Anwar ul Haq Kakar on September 2, 2019. The report was related to creation of new provinces and more seats for Balochistan in the Parliament.

On a motion of Chairman Functional Committee on Human Rights Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the house also extended time for a period of 60 working days from January 30, 2020 for presentation of the report on the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2019 introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad on September 9, 2019.

mnr-raz

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan President Of Pakistan Business State Bank Of Pakistan Rehman Malik Sherry Rehman Parliament Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Tangi Usman Khan January September December 2018 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Overseas investment funds set to further grow in 2 ..

14 seconds ago

FDE establishes Book Bank in its schools to ensure ..

15 seconds ago

Ukraine PM offers resignation after leaked recordi ..

17 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) digitalizes it ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea Condemns US Ambassador's Demand to Coo ..

3 minutes ago

Sweet point sealed, Rs 54,000 fines imposed in Sar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.