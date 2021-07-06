UrduPoint.com
Senate Sub-committee Okays 'Islamabad Food Safety Bill 2021'

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate's sub-committee on Interior Tuesday unanimously approved the 'Islamabad Food Safety Bill 2021' that would be presented to the main body for onward submission in Upper House of the Parliament.

Senator Fawzia Arshad moved the bill in the Senate to look into the lacunas and suggest amendments/ correction with consultation of the Ministry of Interior and other stake holders.

The sub-committee that met here with Samina Mumtaz in the chair discussed the 'Islamabad Food Safety Bill 2021' in detail.

Senator Shahadat Awan proposed various amendments to the bill on which the Convener Committee directed the Ministry of Law to reconsider the proposed changes so that effective legislation could be enacted.

Fawzia Arshad said that the residents of Islamabad were facing issues related to food adulteration due to lack of food safety laws in the Federal capital, adding that the enactment of bill would significantly help reducing food adulteration in the city.

