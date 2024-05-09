Senator Faraz, US Embassy Deputy Counselor Discuss Bilateral Relations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Senator Shibl Faraz, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and Christopher J. Brown, Deputy Political Counselor of the American Embassy discussed Pakistan-US relations, the economic and political situation and bilateral matters of significance in a meeting held here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shibli Faraz stressed the interconnectedness of economic and political stability, underscoring the importance of joint endeavors to bolster bilateral cooperation. He emphasized the necessity of fostering a favorable atmosphere for constructive dialogue and advancement.
Acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, Shibli Faraz called for engaging with all stakeholders. "Dialogue with all stakeholders is the only solution," he asserted, stressing the significance of inclusive decision-making processes.
Echoing the sentiment of continuity and stability, Senator Faraz underscored the importance of consistent policies to ensure sustainable development. "Continuity of policies is essential for sustainable development," he emphasized.
Senator Shibli Faraz observed that majority of the population consists of youth, they have to be brought into the mainstream of development.
Furthermore, he emphasized the urgency of implementing reforms across various sectors, with a particular focus on the power sector and state-owned enterprises.
In concluding, both reiterated their commitment to strengthening Pak-US relations and fostering mutual understanding for the prosperity and well-being of both nations
