Senator Irfan Haq Siddiqui Hails National Unity Amid Recent Tensions Between Pak-India
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui on Friday said that the national unity witnessed during recent tensions, will also be remembered as a shining chapter in Pakistan’s history.
Addressing the Senate session on Friday, Senator Siddiqui said that the most positive aspect of India’s aggression and Pakistan’s resounding victory is that today, the government and opposition stand united. "This national unity is the real success," he said.
Criticizing India’s regional policies, he noted that India’s history is marred by strained relations with neighboring countries. "Whether it’s Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka, India has never maintained friendly ties with any of them.
"
Reiterating the demand for an independent investigation into the Palwama incident, Senator Siddiqui said, "We urge India to conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident, as suggested by our Prime Minister."
In clear and unequivocal terms, he asserted, "India can never turn Pakistan into Gaza, and this message has been firmly conveyed to them."
Praising the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces and the public’s solidarity, he added, "The unity demonstrated by the people and Parliament during this conflict is unparalleled. Our forces have proven that wars are not just fought with weapons, but with spirit, courage, and determination."
