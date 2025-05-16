Azra Pechoho inaugurates 'Motorbikes for Outreach Vaccinators'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a major step to strengthen routine immunization services across Sindh, Minister for Health Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday inaugurated a fleet of 300 motorbikes for outreach vaccinators and formally launched a new initiative to provide paracetamol (Panadol) drops to families of vaccinated children.

The ceremony was held at the Provincial EPI Office, Sindh, and attended by Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with a large number of health officials, development partners, and immunization stakeholders.

Welcoming the guests, Dr. Raj Kumar, Program Director EPI Sindh, emphasized that reaching every child in remote and underserved areas remains the top priority for EPI Sindh.

“These bikes will help vaccinators reach far-flung communities and conduct routine outreach sessions effectively,” said Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho. “We are grateful to the World Health Organization (WHO) for their generous support in providing these motorbikes, which will benefit 21 priority districts across Sindh.”

The districts receiving the motorbikes include: Korangi, West, East, Malir, Kemari, Central, South, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Dadu, Badin, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Shikarpur, Kambar, and Kashmore.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch stated these bikes will strengthen outreach efforts in low-coverage areas and help close the equity gap in immunization.

”

Dr. Raj Kumar appreciated the leadership and continued support of the Health Minister and Secretary Health, highlighting that community outreach remains a vital component of the province’s immunization strategy.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Sohail Raza Shaikh, Additional Director EPI, announced the rollout of paracetamol drops for every family that brings a child for vaccination. “This initiative addresses caregivers’ concerns about post-vaccination fever and is expected to reduce dropouts from the routine immunization schedule,” he said.

Dr. Mukhtiar Bhayo, Head of WHO Sub-Office Sindh, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting immunization strengthening across the province.

The event was attended by key stakeholders and health leaders, including Dr. Sohail Raza Shaikh, Dr. Imdad Channa (DHO Malir), Dr. Wali Muhammad (DHO Kemari), Dr. Lajpat (DHO West), Dr. Sohail Memon (DHO Central), Dr Shah Muhammad Shaikh DHO Korangi, Dr. Mukhtiar Bhayo (WHO), Dr. Khalilullah Memon, Dr. Ahsan Burghri (BMGF), Dr Ubaidullah Shaikh DHO South Dr. Tariq Masood (Gavi Focal Person), Dr. Waqar Soomro (WHO), Suneel Raja (UNICEF), Dr. Arsalan Memon, Dr. Mehbob, Dr. Ghulam Hussain Buledi, Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Adnan, Dr. Zain, Tahira Bano, Meeran Yousuf and Aijaz Jamali.