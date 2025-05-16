Minister Visits PAL
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here Friday. He was accompanied by the Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Asad Rehman Gilani.
The visit included a high-level meeting attended by Chairperson of the PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif; Director General, Abdul Basit; PAL’s Administrator, Muhammad Asim Butt; Deputy Director (Awards and Programs), Mir Nawaz Solangi; Deputy Director (Research and Translation), Akhtar Raza Saleemi; and Administrative Officer, Rafiqa Nazli.
During the briefing, Dr. Najeeba Arif provided a comprehensive overview of the Academy’s establishment, objectives, rules and regulations, initiatives for the promotion of literature in Pakistani languages, writer welfare programs, publications, international literary collaborations, and ongoing and future projects.
She also highlighted some of the challenges faced by the academy.
The Federal Minister and the Secretary expressed satisfaction over PAL’s initiatives and assured their full support on behalf of their ministry.
Minister Khichi emphasized the need for the Academy to modernize its projects and operations, maintain active engagement with national institutions, and promote its events through print and electronic media.
He encouraged PAL to keep the ministry regularly informed about its projects to ensure transparency and alignment with national cultural goals.
Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani also offered constructive suggestions and guidance for the Academy’s development.
During the visit, the minister and the secretary toured PAL’s 'Aiwan-e-Aizaz' and the Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages, showing keen interest in both.
In conclusion, Dr. Najeeba Arif expressed gratitude to the federal minister and secretary and presented them with sets of PAL publications.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence4 minutes ago
-
Minister visits PAL4 minutes ago
-
Gratitude Day rallies express solidarity with armed forces5 minutes ago
-
No new regulations or taxes imposed on tobacco crop or landowners: Azam Nazeer5 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Haq Siddiqui hails national unity amid recent tensions between Pak-India5 minutes ago
-
Azra Pechoho inaugurates 'Motorbikes for Outreach Vaccinators'15 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony to honor armed forces’ historic response to Indian aggression15 minutes ago
-
Day of Gratitude dawns with 21-gun salute in Gilgit15 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur rally organized in Duki to pay homage to Armed Forces15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani community celebrates Marka-e-haq day in Chicago25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,253 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory34 minutes ago