Minister Visits PAL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here Friday. He was accompanied by the Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Asad Rehman Gilani.

The visit included a high-level meeting attended by Chairperson of the PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif; Director General, Abdul Basit; PAL’s Administrator, Muhammad Asim Butt; Deputy Director (Awards and Programs), Mir Nawaz Solangi; Deputy Director (Research and Translation), Akhtar Raza Saleemi; and Administrative Officer, Rafiqa Nazli.

During the briefing, Dr. Najeeba Arif provided a comprehensive overview of the Academy’s establishment, objectives, rules and regulations, initiatives for the promotion of literature in Pakistani languages, writer welfare programs, publications, international literary collaborations, and ongoing and future projects.

She also highlighted some of the challenges faced by the academy.

The Federal Minister and the Secretary expressed satisfaction over PAL’s initiatives and assured their full support on behalf of their ministry.

Minister Khichi emphasized the need for the Academy to modernize its projects and operations, maintain active engagement with national institutions, and promote its events through print and electronic media.

He encouraged PAL to keep the ministry regularly informed about its projects to ensure transparency and alignment with national cultural goals.

Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani also offered constructive suggestions and guidance for the Academy’s development.

During the visit, the minister and the secretary toured PAL’s 'Aiwan-e-Aizaz' and the Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages, showing keen interest in both.

In conclusion, Dr. Najeeba Arif expressed gratitude to the federal minister and secretary and presented them with sets of PAL publications.

