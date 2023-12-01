Open Menu

Senior Journalist Ajmal Dehlvi Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist and editor of the daily Amn Ajmal Dehlvi passed away here on Friday morning after protracted illness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Senior journalist and editor of the daily Amn Ajmal Dehlvi passed away here on Friday morning after protracted illness. He was 87.

According to family sources, Ajmal Dehlvi had been ill for long time.

His funeral prayer was offered at Nazimabad’s Masjid Rehman after the Asr prayer, which was attended by former Federal minister Syed Aminul Haq and senior leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, journalists and a large number of people. He was laid to rest at Muhammad Shah's Graveyard.

