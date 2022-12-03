UrduPoint.com

Senior Parliamentarian Najma Hameed Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Senior Parliamentarian Najma Hameed passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed on Friday passed away aged 78 in Rawalpindi's Holy Family Hospital after a protracted illness.

She was survived by three sons. Her funeral would be performed in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Begum Najma Hameed was the aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and sister of PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb.

Not only Begum Najma Hameed was the central leader of the PML-N but also the face of the party in Rawalpindi. She was also the PML-N Women's Wing President and got elected as senator twice.

She was very close to the PML-N's supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz (late).

She also played a critical role during the political struggle of the party led by Kulsoom Nawaz.

Begum Kulsoom remained under house arrest at Najma Hameed's residence in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

Begum Najma Hameed was born on March 18, 1944, in Multan and served for the Muslim League along with Begum Ra'ana Liaqat Ali Khan and Begum Feroz Khan Noon in different capacities.

She dedicated her entire life to the Muslim League.

Begum Najma Hameed's house had always been the centre of political activity. She was known as a brave and intelligent political leader.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Feroz Khan Noon Wife Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi March Women Muslim Family Kulsoom Nawaz

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

1 hour ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

1 hour ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

1 hour ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.