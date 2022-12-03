Senior Parliamentarian Najma Hameed passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed on Friday passed away aged 78 in Rawalpindi's Holy Family Hospital after a protracted illness.

She was survived by three sons. Her funeral would be performed in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Begum Najma Hameed was the aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and sister of PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb.

Not only Begum Najma Hameed was the central leader of the PML-N but also the face of the party in Rawalpindi. She was also the PML-N Women's Wing President and got elected as senator twice.

She was very close to the PML-N's supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz (late).

She also played a critical role during the political struggle of the party led by Kulsoom Nawaz.

Begum Kulsoom remained under house arrest at Najma Hameed's residence in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

Begum Najma Hameed was born on March 18, 1944, in Multan and served for the Muslim League along with Begum Ra'ana Liaqat Ali Khan and Begum Feroz Khan Noon in different capacities.

She dedicated her entire life to the Muslim League.

Begum Najma Hameed's house had always been the centre of political activity. She was known as a brave and intelligent political leader.