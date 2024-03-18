Senior villager shot dead during Fajr prayer

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A senior villager was killed when unknown masked assailants fired at him inside the masjid during Fajr prayer in Moza Kalabat here on Monday.

Police said the assailants riding a motorcycle escaped the area after shooting the old man, named Sayyed Muhammad.

A complainant, Zain Muhammad of Kalabat told police that he received information that his 75-year-old uncle had been shot dead inside the masjid.

He said that i rushed towards the masjid and found the body of my uncle littered with blood. He told police that his uncle had no enmity with anyone however, police have started investigation after registering a case.