SEPA fined 213 excessive smoke emitting vehicles during one month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The teams of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) with the help of traffic police in the city inspected 936 vehicles in March 2021, out of which 213 vehicles were found emitting more smoke than the prescribed limit which were fined at the rate of Rs1000 per polluting vehicle totaling Rs 213,000.

According to details, in March, SEPA teams visited busy areas of all districts of Karachi including Malir Halt, Darul Uloom K Area, Malir Cantonment, Met Office Chowrangi, Pehelwan Goth, Sohrab Goth, Power House Chowrangi and other areas, said a statement on Friday.

The teams also visited New Karachi, UP Mor, Nazimabad petrol Pump, UBL sports Complex, Hassan Square, Johar Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Gurmunder, Nagan Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Jail Chowrangi, Shah Faisal, Park Tower, Inter board Office, Annu Bhai Park, Karimabad, Star Gate, Korangi 5, NIPA Chowrangi, Defense Mor, Korangi Crossing, Islamia College and Drigh Road.

Small and large vehicles were inspected and the amount of smoke and other gases emitted from them were compared with modern tools with Sindh environmental quality standards (SEQS). SEPA imposed fines on vehicles tresspassing the SEQS.

SEPA's team was led by Deputy Director Instrument Engineering Sada Bakhsh Dars while environmental inspectors and field supervisors were assigned to inspect the vehicles.

It should be noted that according to Article 15 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, in Sindh plying and manufacturing motor vehicles that emit smoke, noise, and gases above the limits set by SEQS is prohibited.