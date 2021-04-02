UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Fined 213 Excessive Smoke Emitting Vehicles During One Month

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

SEPA fined 213 excessive smoke emitting vehicles during one month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The teams of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) with the help of traffic police in the city inspected 936 vehicles in March 2021, out of which 213 vehicles were found emitting more smoke than the prescribed limit which were fined at the rate of Rs1000 per polluting vehicle totaling Rs 213,000.

According to details, in March, SEPA teams visited busy areas of all districts of Karachi including Malir Halt, Darul Uloom K Area, Malir Cantonment, Met Office Chowrangi, Pehelwan Goth, Sohrab Goth, Power House Chowrangi and other areas, said a statement on Friday.

The teams also visited New Karachi, UP Mor, Nazimabad petrol Pump, UBL sports Complex, Hassan Square, Johar Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Gurmunder, Nagan Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Jail Chowrangi, Shah Faisal, Park Tower, Inter board Office, Annu Bhai Park, Karimabad, Star Gate, Korangi 5, NIPA Chowrangi, Defense Mor, Korangi Crossing, Islamia College and Drigh Road.

Small and large vehicles were inspected and the amount of smoke and other gases emitted from them were compared with modern tools with Sindh environmental quality standards (SEQS). SEPA imposed fines on vehicles tresspassing the SEQS.

SEPA's team was led by Deputy Director Instrument Engineering Sada Bakhsh Dars while environmental inspectors and field supervisors were assigned to inspect the vehicles.

It should be noted that according to Article 15 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, in Sindh plying and manufacturing motor vehicles that emit smoke, noise, and gases above the limits set by SEQS is prohibited.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Petrol Police Sports Jail Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Korangi Malir Shah Faisal March United Bank Limited All From

Recent Stories

100,080 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

20 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

30 minutes ago

ICT administration urges religious scholars to ens ..

4 minutes ago

30 ASIs assigned patrol duty in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.