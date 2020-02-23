Seven goats died in an accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :At least seven goats were died while another two sustained serious injuries as speeding van ran over them near Mian Channu bypass.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, goats suddenly came in front of van while crossing the road near Mian Channu bypass.

As a result, seven goats died on the spot while two injured seriously.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and provided first-aid to injured goats.