Seven Kite Makers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Seven kite makers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Gulberg police arrested seven kite manufacturers in a raid here on late Thursday.

Police spokesperson said that Circle Gulberg Police conducted a search operation against the kite makers and arrested seven kite makers and recovered several kites,string rolls,and machines from their hidden sites.

A case has been registered against them.

