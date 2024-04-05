Seven Kite Makers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Gulberg police arrested seven kite manufacturers in a raid here on late Thursday.
Police spokesperson said that Circle Gulberg Police conducted a search operation against the kite makers and arrested seven kite makers and recovered several kites,string rolls,and machines from their hidden sites.
A case has been registered against them.
